UPDATE: Missouri Conservation agents urge you to not approach black bear that’s been seen in Columbia

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has received at least eight different reports of a black bear being spotted in Columbia. One of those reports was captured by resident Stacy Hoover near south Columbia’s Bethel.

Conservation black bear/furbearer biologist Nate Bowersock tells 939 the Eagle that the bear was first seen on Sunday June 7. Conservation agents strongly encourage you to not approach the bear and to give it space to keep traveling where it’s going. He also recommends securing things like trash and bird feeders around your home to limit foods bears might get access to.

This black bear has been seen multiple times in Columbia (June 2026 photo courtesy of Stacy Hoover Facebook)

Mr. Bowersock says you can report a bear sighting by going to their website. He also emphasizes to never feed a bear.