UPDATE: Missouri governor’s ham breakfast in Sedalia nearly sold out

Thursday morning’s popular Governor’s ham breakfast at the Missouri state fair in Sedalia is almost sold out.

Rural Missourians enjoy the 2025 state fair in Sedalia (August 2025 photo courtesy of Missouri state fair Flickr page)

Residents from across the state travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia to dine on eggs and country ham and meet Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe, other statewide elected officials, state lawmakers in both parties and members of the state’s congressional delegation.

Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn told 939 the Eagle Tuesday evening that there are just five tickets left for the governor’s ham breakfast. Marshall-based Jackson’s Event Center and Catering will be preparing the breakfast and listeners are impressed with the breakfast they cook.

Attendees at the 2025 Missouri state fair in Sedalia have numerous food booths to choose from (August 2025 photo courtesy of Missouri state fair’s Flickr page)

Wednesday is senior appreciation day at the Missouri state fair, sponsored by the “Sedalia Democrat.” You can get $2 off adult and senior gate admission with a special front-page coupon in the “Sedalia Democrat.” There will also be free blood pressure checks and vision screenings today at the state fair. A knitting contest is planned for 2 pm today at the fair.