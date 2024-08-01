UPDATE: Missouri Highway Patrol’s DDCC now investigating Callaway County incident on I-70; two deputies shot

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Department says the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) is handling the investigation into that early-morning incident on I-70 near Kingdom City, where two deputies were shot by a suspect with warrants. The incident happened at about 3:35 am.

The scene on westbound I-70 near Kingdom City remains very active. This photo was taken by Y-107 listener Paul Drake of Portland, Missouri (October 14, 2024 photo courtesy of Mr. Drake)

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook post is asking the public to keep both deputies in your prayers. They say one deputy is currently undergoing surgery this morning and is in serious condition, while the other is in stable condition. The Callaway County Sheriff’s news release notes the 37-year-old suspect, who have felony warrants from out-of-state, was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear if the two deputies who were shot returned fire or if other officers in the area shot the suspect.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says westbound I-70 near Kingdom City has reopened. There were major backups in the area this morning, with some motorists trying to get around the closing by using gravel roads.