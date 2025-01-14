UPDATE: Missouri Senate leader encourages MU Health Care and Anthem to renew contract by Thursday

Missouri’s powerful Senate President is calling on Columbia-based MU Health Care and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to renew their contract this week.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe (center) meets with Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin (R-Shelbina) and House Speaker Jonathan Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) in Jefferson City (January 14, 2025 file photo courtesy of Governor Kehoe’s Twitter)

Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin (R-Shelbina) made that call in a Facebook post, saying Anthem has doubled their rate increase offer and will allow policy exceptions to remain in place. Pro Tem O’Laughlin also says Anthem’s latest proposal includes paying doctors more. She says while the two sides started a long way apart, she encourages the two sides to sign the contract renewal by Thursday so thousands of patients can see their doctors at MU Health.

An outside photo of MU Health Care’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center in Columbia (2024 file photo courtesy of MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze)

MU Health Care’s 1,200 providers, 80 clinics and seven hospitals have been out of Anthem’s commercial network since April 1, when the two sides failed to reach an agreement to renew the contracts. About 90,000 people are impacted.

Executives from both Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and MU Health Care testified last week before the Missouri Senate Insurance and Banking Committee in Jefferson City. MU Health Care chief executive officer Ric Ransom testified at the hearing that the two sides have not been able to find common ground during contract negotiations. The two sides have met since the Senate hearing.