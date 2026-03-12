UPDATE: Missouri Supreme Court, in 4-3 decision, says state’s new congressional map is constitutional

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway (R) is praising the state Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision involving congressional redistricting.

The 42-page ruling found that the new map drawn by the GOP-controlled Legislature is constitutional and that the state Constitution’s plain language does not limit the Legislature’s power to redistrict more than once per decade.

Attorney General Hanaway praises the ruling, saying the Missouri Supreme Court has reinforced that mid-decade redistricting is constitutional. Republicans are hoping for a 7-1 GOP map in Missouri, while Democrats say it’s an effort aimed at beating U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City). Democrats say it’s a gerrymandered map.