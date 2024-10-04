UPDATE: Missouri Task Force One finishes search operations along North Carolina river

The Weather Channel is reporting that Hurricane Helene’s death toll is now at least 236 people in six states.

Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) members search a river in North Carolina (October 6, 2024 photo courtesy of the Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page)

That includes at least 118 deaths in North Carolina. Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) has completed its targeted search operations along the Catawba river. Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blokenkamp says the team used boats, helicopters and drones, along with human remains detection K9s. Mr. Blomenkamp says the team has had to decontaminate and clean their equipment and says the approximately 70 MO-TF1 members in North Carolina have high spirits.

MO-TF1 will receive another assignment this morning.