UPDATE: Missouri Task Force One has seven human remains detection K9s in North Carolina

461856475 536481065697722 4809619576310297785 n

The Weather Channel is reporting that it could take Asheville, North Carolina and other communities devastated by Hurricane Helene years to recover. The hurricane and catastrophic flooding and tornadoes have killed at least 145 people in six states.

461880388 536481115697717 7514177695027040539 n
Here’s another view of some of the devastation in rural North Carolina (October 1, 2024 photo courtesy of the Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has ordered Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) to deploy seven human remains detection K-9s and their handlers to North Carolina. The team left Columbia Tuesday afternoon and traveled to St. Louis Lambert, where they flew to Charlotte, North Carolina. They are in Charlotte this (Wednesday) morning and will receive their morning assignment soon.

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle that there are now 70 Missouri Task Force One members in North Carolina. Mr. Blomenkamp says MO-TF1 has done 567 damage assessments in the region, evaluating roads, bridges, structures and critical infrastructure. He says access to many areas is still challenging, due to debris and washed-out roads.

The Missouri Task Force One members are in McDowell County, west of Marion, North Carolina.

