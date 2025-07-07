UPDATE: Missouri Task Force One staging in San Antonio, for now

52 members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) deployed to Texas have staged this (Wednesday) morning in San Antonio.

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle the 52 members will receive their assignment this morning. Texas Governor Greg Abbott says more than 160 people are still missing after the historic, deadly flooding there.

52 Missouri Task Force One members left for Texas after being deployed. They have about 100,000 pounds of equipment (July 7, 2025 photo courtesy of Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp)

MO-TF1 is a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District, and they’ve been deployed with a focus on water rescue operations and human remains detection capabilities. The 52 members expect to remain in the Lone Star State for up to 14 days and will be supporting search and rescue operations in response to the historic flooding.