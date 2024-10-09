UPDATE: Missouri’s governor orders 100 National Guard members to Florida for Hurricane Milton response

Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday evening near Tampa Bay, Florida. The Weather Channel reports Milton is a major threat to life and property due to storm surge, flooding and tornadoes.

Missouri’s governor has ordered 100 Missouri National Guard (MONG) members, 21 Missouri state troopers and civilian support staff and five state Disaster Medical Assistance Team (MO DMAT-1) members to Florida to respond to Milton. Governor Mike Parson notes Florida requested the assistance. Governor Parson says the Show-Me State always stands ready to assist fellow states in need, adding that Missouri will help them respond and recover.

The governor says he and First Lady Teresa Parson are praying for Americans who have been displaced by Hurricane Helene and for the safety of Floridians as well.

Governor Parson says the 126 state team members being deployed to Florida will be there for five to 20 days, depending on response and recovery needs. The governor says the $1.6 million cost of the combined deployment will be covered primarily by the Governor’s office’s discretionary emergency response fund. The state could be reimbursed by the federal government, according to Parson.