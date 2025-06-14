UPDATE: Missouri’s governor signs special session bills into law, including $50-million for new research reactor at Mizzou

Legislation providing $50-million to plan and design a new 20-megawatt state-of-the-art research reactor at Mizzou has been signed into law by Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe (R).

Legislative bill sponsors joined Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe as he signs legislation aimed at keeping the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri (June 14, 2025 photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

The governor also signed other bills into law this weekend providing $125-million in funding for storm and tornado relief and emergency aid to low-income households impacted by severe weather. Governor Kehoe also signed legislation providing tax incentives and one-time tax credits aimed at keeping the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals in Missouri.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, UM Board of Curators chair Todd Graves and members of the consortium after April’s ceremonial agreement signing in Columbia (April 16, 2025 file photo courtesy of University of Missouri)

You’ll recall that University of Missouri officials signed aceremonial agreement in April to partner with a consortium to build the new reactor near south Columbia’s Discovery Ridge. The new reactor will be known as NextGen MURR. Mizzou’s current MURR is the only U.S. producer of four medical isotopes used in treatments for liver, thyroid, pancreatic and prostate cancer. Mizzou is partnering with a consortium that includes Hyundai Engineering America and the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI).