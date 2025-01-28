UPDATE: Missouri’s governor unveils $130-million pay increase plan for state employees

Missouri’s governor says the average turnover rate in state government is 20 percent, adding that makes it difficult for state departments and agencies to operate efficiently.

New Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe shakes hands with House and Senate members in both parties, before his first State of the State address in Jefferson City (January 28, 2025 photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

New Governor Mike Kehoe (R) has unveiled a $130-million pay increase plan for state employees, which would increase pay for Jefferson City’s 14,000 state employees and state employees across Missouri. Governor Kehoe announced his plan during Tuesday’s State of the State address. He says his plan provides funding to support a one percent salary increase for every two years of service, up to ten percent for all state employees. The governor says state employees who work in 24/7 facilities like state prisons and state veterans homes who already have this time of service pay plan will receive a one percent cost of living adjustment.

Missouri has about 47,000 state employees.

The governor is also proposing more than $700,000 in additional support for Missouri’s child abuse and neglect hotline to reduce average call handling times and improve customer service. The hotline center is based in the Jefferson City area.

The governor also tells lawmakers that his administration “will be built on merit, and we will not support DEI programs in state government.” Governor Kehoe says he’ll take action on that in a few weeks.

Governor Kehoe is proposing a $53-billion state operating budget. The governor’s proposed budget will be sent to the Legislature for review. Missouri’s constitution requires state lawmakers to approve a balanced budget by May.