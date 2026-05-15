UPDATE: Moberly church plans day of healing Friday/Saturday for murder victim Kayla Huff

A Moberly church is opening its doors Friday and Saturday for anyone who needs prayers or support after the horrific murder of Moberly teenager Kayla Huff.

A view of downtown Moberly (file photo courtesy of city of Moberly Twitter)

Randolph County Sheriff Andy Boggs announced Thursday that the 16-year-old’s body has been found and that the investigation “remains active and ongoing.” While murder charges have not been filed yet, four suspects are charged in connection with the case.

A photo of Moberly murder victim Kayla Huff, who was found dead this week (photo courtesy of Moberly’s Immanuel Baptist Church)

Moberly’s Immanuel Baptist Church on Buchanan has announced on Facebook that professional counselors, pastors, chaplains and social workers will be available at the church from 9 am to 4 pm today and Saturday to help families and individuals process grief and heartbreak.