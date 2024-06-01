UPDATE: MoDOT plans to make lane switch on Highway 63 in Columbia today

Officials from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) say crews plan to push all traffic on busy Highway 63 in Columbia to the northbound lanes near Conley road by this (Thursday) afternoon, weather permitting.

The switch was going to happen on Wednesday, but MoDOT spokeswoman Lairyn McGregor tells 939 the Eagle that colder temperatures on Wednesday prevented crews from painting the temporary striping. She says that if temperatures cooperate, MoDOT crews will stripe the temporary pavement markings today from 9 am through about 3 pm. Once that’s done, the plan is to get the traffic shifted.

This area is near I-70 and Highway 63, which is mid-Missouri’s busiest interchange. The project is all part of MoDOT’s $405-million project to rebuild and six-lane I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City.

Highway 63 traffic will shift to a head-to-head configuration while two new bridges are built. You’re bing urged to slow down, and there will be a reduced speed limit. MoDOT plans to build an underpass near Hy-Vee, IHOP and Longhorn steakhouse. MoDOT says about 52,000 vehicles a day travel through this area.