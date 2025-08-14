UPDATE: MoDOT to begin changes Friday night on eastbound I-70 in Callaway County

You’ll start seeing changes Friday night and overnight on eastbound I-70 in the busy work zone between Columbia and Kingdom City.
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials briefed reporters Thursday near the interstate. They plan to begin shifting eastbound I-70 traffic between Routes J and M back onto the newly-paved eastbound lanes this evening. MoDOT also says eastbound access to and from exit 137 will reopen this weekend.
Our news partner ABC-17 reports MoDOT crews will work overnight tonight and that the eastbound interstate is expectedly to be fully clear by Saturday.
This work is all part of the $405-million project approved by Missouri lawmakers in both parties to rebuild and expand I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City. State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield), who represents Callaway County, has urged you to be patient as the I-70 construction happens. Representative Schulte predicts this will be a game-changer for mid-Missouri. He’s also excited that the busy I-70 and Highway 54 interchange in Kingdom City will receive two new bridges and a roundabout interchange.