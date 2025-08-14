UPDATE: MoDOT to begin changes Friday night on eastbound I-70 in Callaway County

You’ll start seeing changes Friday night and overnight on eastbound I-70 in the busy work zone between Columbia and Kingdom City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to urge motorists to slow down in the 20-mile work zone stretch of I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City. MoDOT crews are involved in a $405-million project to rebuild and expand I-70 between the two cities (2025 file photo courtesy of MoDOT’s Flickr page)

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials briefed reporters Thursday near the interstate. They plan to begin shifting eastbound I-70 traffic between Routes J and M back onto the newly-paved eastbound lanes this evening. MoDOT also says eastbound access to and from exit 137 will reopen this weekend.

Our news partner ABC-17 reports MoDOT crews will work overnight tonight and that the eastbound interstate is expectedly to be fully clear by Saturday.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and contractors work on the I-70 rebuilding and expansion project between Columbia and Kingdom City (2025 file photo courtesy of MoDOT’s Flickr page)

This work is all part of the $405-million project approved by Missouri lawmakers in both parties to rebuild and expand I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City. State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield), who represents Callaway County, has urged you to be patient as the I-70 construction happens. Representative Schulte predicts this will be a game-changer for mid-Missouri. He’s also excited that the busy I-70 and Highway 54 interchange in Kingdom City will receive two new bridges and a roundabout interchange.