UPDATE: Mokane woman charged with stealing $343,000 in court Friday for bond hearing

clarke

The former Fulton Wurst Haus general manager accused of stealing more than $343,000 is scheduled to appear in Callaway County Circuit Court Friday morning.

50-year-old Tonya Marie Clarke of Mokane is charged with five counts of felony stealing and is being held in the Callaway County jail. The Callaway County Sheriff Department’s three-page probable cause statement says Clarke contradicted herself numerous times about her pay and payroll, when deputies interviewed her.

50-year-old Tonya Marie Clarke of Mokane is jailed in Callaway County (June 2025 mug shot courtesy of the Callaway County Sheriff’s Department)

Clarke is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 Friday morning before Judge Christopher Wilson.

