UPDATE: More than $101,000 has now been raised for the recent one-for-one holiday food drive

Mid-Missourians continue to open their checkbooks and their wallets for the recent Zimmer Radio/Commerce Bank one-for-one holiday food drive.

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is headquartered in Columbia and serves 32 counties (2024 photo courtesy of food bank spokeswoman Lauren Jaworski)

They’ve donated another $22,000 since the December 18 food drive, bringing the total to more than $101,000. It is now $101,342. Leaders of the Columbia-based Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri are praising your generosity, saying it was an amazing outcome. Hungry families, children and individuals across the 32-county region served by the food bank also appreciate your generosity. Food Bank president Lindsay Lopez says everyone can imagine what it would be like if they didn’t have that food to be able to put on the table for themselves and their families. The food bank’s 32-county service area includes Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland, Fulton, Moberly and Marshall.

We teamed up with the Columbia professional firefighters, ABC-17 and the Missouri Pork Association for the food drive. Sponsors included Commerce Bank, Aurora Organic Dairy and the Crossing church.