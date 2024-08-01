UPDATE: More than 2,500 Boone County voters cast ballots this weekend

Strong voter interest in numerous November ballot issues led to heavy turnout this weekend for no-excuse absentee voting in Boone County, with more than 2,600 voters casting ballots in two days.

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon (March 2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that nearly 1,000 voters cast ballots on Saturday at Columbia Mall, along with another 1,000 on Saturday at the Roger Wilson Boone County Government Center downtown. Clerk Lennon says 624 voters cast absentee ballots on Sunday at Columbia’s Douglass high school.

You can cast a no-excuse absentee ballot from 8-5 today (Monday) at the government center and from 10 am to 6 pm at Mizzou’s Memorial Union.