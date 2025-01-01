UPDATE: Most mid-Missouri schools are closed again on Tuesday, after winter storm

Virtually all of the schools across the 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area are closed again on Tuesday, due to the winter storm that dropped snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The Southern Boone middle school is in Ashland (January 16, 2024 file photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 spokesman Matt Sharp)

Columbia Public Schools (CPS), the Jefferson City School District, Southern Boone R-1 in Ashland, Hallsville R-IV, Harrisburg R-VII and Columbia’s Our Lady of Lourdes are just some of the schools and districts that are closed on Tuesday. Fulton’s Westminster College is also closed.

CPS will have alternative methods of instruction (AMI) again on Tuesday. CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark says the district has worked to prepare all parking lots and walkways and expects that work to be done across the district by the morning; however, Baumstark says temperatures will bring refreeze challenges. She also notes the community needs additional time to clear roads for buses, emphasizing that safety is the district’s top priority. Under AMI, CPS students are encouraged to do things like being kind to their family members, friends or neighbors. They can also review notes from classes or read a book or practice their instrument if they take music or band.

You can find the full list of school closings here.