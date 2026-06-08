UPDATE: Motorist rescued from floodwaters in mid-Missouri’s Cole County

Jefferson City firefighters are reminding residents to never drive through a flooded roadway.

JCFD crews assisted the Russellville-Lohman Fire Protection District with Monday’s early-morning water rescue near Scrivner road and South Moreau creek.

Jefferson City firefighters say the vehicle was swept from the roadway while trying to cross floodwaters and that they found the vehicle completely submerged in the creek with the driver standing on top of the vehicle.

Jefferson City firefighters and Russellville-Lohman Fire Protection District personnel rescue a man on Monday morning (June 8, 2026 photo courtesy of Jefferson City Fire Department training division chief Ryan Back)

Jefferson City fire crews used a rescue boat to rescue the man. Jefferson City firefighters say Russellville-Lohman firefighters, Cole County EMS, the Cole County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

What’s next: Jefferson City firefighters say the man who was rescued in the floodwaters this morning has been transferred to the care of Cole County EMA for medical evaluation.