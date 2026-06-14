UPDATE: MU Health Care to lay off 74 employees and will also close four quick care locations

The second-largest employer in Columbia/Boone County says it is laying off 74 employees as part of changes designed to strengthen its long-term financial sustainability.

MU Health Care also plans to close its four Hy-Vee Quick Care locations, saying that demand for quick care services has declined over time, while demand for urgent care and primary care services continues to grow. MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze tells 939 the Eagle that the three Columbia Quick Care locations and the Jefferson City location will close on August 1.

This is MU Health Care’s Grindstone Quick Care location in Columbia (file photo courtesy of MU Health Care’s Eric Maze)

MU Health Care chief executive officer Ric Ransom says health care is changing rapidly and that their organization must evolve with it. He also says the decisions are necessary to ensure that MU Health Care remains strong and competitive and capable of serving patients for generations to come.

2025 Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) statistics show that MU Health Care had about 8,100 employees last year.

What’s next: MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze tells 939 the Eagle that they will close their three Columbia Quick Care locations and their Jefferson City location on August 1, 2026.