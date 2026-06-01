UPDATE: Much of mid-Missouri, including Columbia/Jefferson City, under flood watch through Monday afternoon

Boone and Cole Counties and much of mid-Missouri remain under a flood watch until 1 pm Monday.
The ground is still saturated from May’s heavy rains and heavy rain in the first part of June. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Jared Maples tells 939 the Eagle that 1.81 inches of rain fell at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) on Sunday, just by the early afternoon. COU has seen nearly three inches of rain in June, and the normal amount at this time is less than an inch.
The NWS says 8.35 inches of rain fell at Columbia Regional Airport in May, almost four inches above normal for the month. Mid-Missouri’s Callaway, Moniteau and Osage counties are also under a flood watch until 1 Monday afternoon.
What’s next: Look for more heavy rain on Sunday night through Monday morning. The NWS’ flood watch goes through 1 pm Monday.