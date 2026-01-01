UPDATE: Murder charges added in Columbia’s Perche creek body case

Boone County prosecutors have added a second degree murder charge against a suspect from Columbia accused of dumping a trash bin containing a body in the Eagle Bluffs Conservation area in May.

53-year-old Andrew Acton has already been charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Boone County prosecutors on Tuesday filed a two-page amended complaint that adds the second degree murder charge. New court documents allege that Acton strangled and smothered the 47-year-old female victim sometime between October 2025 and May 10. The victim’s name has not been released by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies.

53-year-old Andrew Acton of Columbia is now charged with second degree murder (May 2026 mug shot courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff Department’s website)

Court documents say Acton allegedly dumped the trash bin containing the body in the Eagle Bluffs Conservation area around May 11, “in hopes the body would not be discovered.”

What’s next: Acton is now charged with second degree murder, in addition to the previous felony charges in this case. Acton is being represented by public defender Spencer Smith.