UPDATE: Murder charges filed against two additional suspects in brutal 2017 drug-related killing in Old Hawthorne

Boone County prosecutors have filed second degree murder and other felony charges against two additional suspects in a high-profile drug-related 2017 killing in Columbia’s Old Hawthorne subdivision.

37-year-old Julius Cureton of Columbia is jailed without bond in Boone County (August 14, 2025 photo courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department website)

44-year-old David Carl Adams and 37-year-old Julius Cureton were charged Friday morning and will make their initial court appearances this afternoon at 1 in Boone County Circuit Court.

44-year-old David Adams is jailed without bond in Boone County (August 14, 2025 mug shot courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff Department’s website)

Court documents outline the December 2017 scene at the home on Lasso court, where Augustus Roberts was pistol-whipped, beaten and shot to death. New court documents quote a witness as saying Roberts had large amounts of marijuana and money inside the home. The female witness says three armed suspects wearing ski masks entered the home and demanded money and property. Court documents say Roberts was struck in the face with guns by all three suspects and had significant injuries to his face.

The new court documents also say a third suspect in the murder, 33-year-old Jeffrey McWilliams of Columbia, tells police he helped kick in the front door, assault Roberts and steal marijuana. McWilliams is also quoted in court documents as telling police that Cureton and a David McClain were with him and that Julius Cureton pistol-whipped the victim and that McClain, who legally changed his name to David Adams after the murder, shot Roberts.

Both Adams and Cureton have lengthy criminal records and are jailed without bond.

McWilliams is represented by prominent St. Louis defense attorney Scott Rosenblum.