UPDATE: Name of man killed in New Year’s Day fire near Columbia has not been released

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is not releasing the name of the man who was killed in that early-morning fire on New Year’s Day at an apartment building on Bellview drive.

The deadly early-morning blaze happened in the 4300 block of Bellview drive near Columbia (January 1, 2025 photo courtesy of CFD Facebook page)

That is just outside the Columbia city limits. Columbia firefighters assisted Boone County Fire Protection District firefighters on-scene. The first 911 call came in at about 3:45 am, and firefighters arrived in six minutes. Authorities saw smoke and fire coming from the two-story apartment building. They found an adult male just inside the entry door and moved the man to the yard, where paramedics and firefighters provided resuscitation.

Columbia firefighters say the victim was pronounced dead by paramedics 35 minutes after being removed from the building. No other injuries are reported.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.