UPDATE: National Weather Service issues cold weather advisory for mid-Missouri for tonight

Mid-Missourians are being urged to bundle up, to dress in layers and to check on their neighbors by the National Weather Service (NWS).

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis urges you to dress in layers and to monitor outdoor animals (January 20, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

The NWS in St. Louis says wind chills this (Monday) morning across the region are expected to be anywhere from minus-5 to minus-8, and those dangerously cold wind chills are expected to continue through Tuesday morning. National Weather Service St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that there is the potential for frostbite. The NWS has issued a cold weather advisory for mid-Missouri for late tonight into Tuesday morning. Mr. Kimble urges you to bundle up.

The NWS also encourages you to check on your neighbors, including vulnerable populations. They include the elderly, homeless residents and outdoor workers. You are also urged to cover all exposed skin and to consume hot foods and warm drinks.

