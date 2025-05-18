UPDATE: National Weather Service says all modes of severe weather possible Monday in mid-Missouri

Columbia, Jefferson City, Boonville, Fulton and the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area are at an enhanced risk of severe weather Monday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible Monday afternoon and evening in mid-Missouri (May 18, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Patrick Walsh tells 939 the Eagle that all hazards are possible Monday afternoon and Monday evening, including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. We’re also expecting heavy rain.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis urges you to have multiple ways of receiving warnings. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather information and keep fresh batteries with your radio.