UPDATE: New Bloomfield state lawmaker re-elected in landslide

A mid-Missouri lawmaker who represents Callaway County in the Missouri House has won re-election to a second term in Jefferson City.

State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield) speaks during a Missouri House committee hearing in Jefferson City on March 21, 2023 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Unofficial numbers from the Callaway County clerk’s office show State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield) has beaten Democrat Jessica O’Neal-Slisz of Fulton by about 8,000 votes, 13,134 to 4,933.

One of Representative Shulte’s top priorities has been infrastructure. He has been a vocal supporter of Missouri’s $2.8 billion I-70 expansion plan, a project that will go from Wentzville to Blue Springs. Construction of the 20-mile stretch from Columbia to Kingdom City is underway.