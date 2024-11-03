UPDATE: New Bloomfield state lawmaker re-elected in landslide

A mid-Missouri lawmaker who represents Callaway County in the Missouri House has won re-election to a second term in Jefferson City.
Unofficial numbers from the Callaway County clerk’s office show State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield) has beaten Democrat Jessica O’Neal-Slisz of Fulton by about 8,000 votes, 13,134 to 4,933.
One of Representative Shulte’s top priorities has been infrastructure. He has been a vocal supporter of Missouri’s $2.8 billion I-70 expansion plan, a project that will go from Wentzville to Blue Springs. Construction of the 20-mile stretch from Columbia to Kingdom City is underway.