UPDATE: No charges at this time in deadly shooting outside Columbia bar on Clark lane

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies say an argument over payment of beverages led to Thursday night’s deadly shooting in the parking lot of a popular Columbia bar.

Jake’s Bar and Grill is located on Columbia’s Clark lane, across the street from Club Car Wash (December 14, 2024 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department has not released the name of the 42-year-old St. Louis man who was shot and killed outside Jake’s Bar and Grill on Clark lane, across from Club Car Wash. The sheriff’s department says the person believed to be responsible for shooting and killing the victim has been identified and interviewed; however, the person has not been arrested nor charged. Deputies say they won’t release details on why the shooter has not been arrested or charged, due to extenuating circumstances that need to be investigated further.

45-year-old Steven Jones of Columbia was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm at Jake’s and was also arrested on unrelated warrants from a 2023 Columbia incident. He has not been charged for the Jake’s shooting (December 2024 photo courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department website)

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies say one person who was allegedly involved in the incident has been arrested. 45-year-old Steven Jones of Columbia, a convicted felon, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also arrested on unrelated warrants for third degree assault, armed criminal action and two other felonies for an October 2023 incident in Columbia, where he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and punched her five to seven times, after thinking she had taken his gun. The court documents in that case say Jones “has a violent criminal history.”

Steven Jones has not been charged with any crime relating to the death of the victim outside Jake’s. The shooting is still under investigation: anyone with information is urged to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. Your identity will be protected.