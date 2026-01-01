UPDATE: No decision yet regarding death penalty in June’s Jefferson City prison murder

Cole County’s prosecutor has filed first degree murder charges against an inmate at the maximum-security Jefferson City Correctional Center for June’s brutal death of another inmate.

44-year-old Brandon Cole Smith is already serving a 1003-year prison sentence for numerous convictions, including eight counts of first degree assault, child abuse/neglect and armed criminal action.

Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson tells 939 the Eagle that he has NOT made a determination yet whether to seek the death penalty against Smith, who remains at JCCC.

44-year-old Brandon Cole Smith is already serving a 1003 year prison sentence at the maximum-security Jefferson City Correctional Center (2026 mug shot courtesy of the Missouri Department of Corrections website)

The four-page indictment alleges that Smith caused inmate SK’s death “by striking him.” Smith will be arraigned Thursday morning at 9 in Cole County Circuit Court before Judge Christopher Limbaugh.