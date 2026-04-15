UPDATE: No injuries in suspected tornado in west-central Missouri’s Clinton

Firefighters in west-central Missouri’s Clinton say a suspected tornado touched down early Wednesday evening, damaging two schools and “a few” homes.

No injuries are reported. Clinton is about 110 miles southwest of Columbia.

Clinton firefighters say there is roof damage at the Henry elementary school and Clinton’s intermediate school and that Clinton schools will not be in session on Thursday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill issued a tornado warning for west-central Missouri’s Clinton and Calhoun areas early Wednesday evening (April 15, 2026 graphic courtesy of NWS Kansas City Twitter)

Our news partner ABC-17, which was on-scene after the tornado, reports a building at American Building Products was destroyed as well.