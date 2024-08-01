UPDATE: No serious injuries in early-morning crash and fire that closed westbound I-70 in Columbia

Columbia Police say there were no serious or life-threatening injuries in this morning’s multi-vehicle crash that involved hundreds of nails spilling onto westbound I-70 near the Subaru dealership.

A vehicle catches on fire on westbound I-70 at Columbia’s 125 mile marker (November 27, 2024 photo from a 939 the Eagle Wake Up Mid-Missouri listener)

This morning’s crash happened at about 6:20 am, closing both lanes of westbound I-70 at mile marker 125 for a time. CPD spokeswoman Jenny Hopper tells 939 the Eagle that three vehicles were involved and that there were no serious injuries. The crash happened near the Business Loop exit.

One vehicle was engulfed in flames during the crash. 939 the Eagle listener Randy saw Columbia Police using brooms to get the nails off the interstate. The crash also tied up traffic on Columbia’s Business Loop and near Cosmo park.