UPDATE: Numerous mid-Missouri school districts closed on Friday; CPS is closed today

The winter storm that began Thursday night and will continue overnight into Friday has caused numerous mid-Missouri school districts to cancel classes again for Friday.

The Southern Boone middle school is in Ashland (January 16, 2024 file photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 spokesman Matt Sharp)

Columbia Public Schools (CPS), the Jefferson City School District, Southern Boone R-1 in Ashland, Mexico Public Schools and North Callaway R-1 in Kingdom City are just a few of the numerous districts that are closed on Friday. Columbia Public Schools (CPS) made their decision at 5:30 this morning, emphasizing the importance of safety.

Southern Boone R-1 Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth has written a letter to district families, thanking them for their patience and understanding during this week’s winter weather. Superintendent Roth says he knows that canceling school for an entire week has been difficult for many families.

