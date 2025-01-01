UPDATE: Numerous mid-Missouri schools closed or having delayed starts on Tuesday

The dangerously low wind chills and the National Weather Service’s (NWS) cold weather advisory have prompted numerous mid-Missouri schools to either close or have delayed starts on Tuesday.

The Southern Boone middle school is in Ashland (January 16, 2024 file photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 spokesman Matt Sharp)

Fulton Public Schools, Hallsville R-IV schools, Harrisburg R-VIII schools, Mexico Public Schools, New Bloomfield R-III schools and Sturgeon R-V are a few of the districts that are closed on Tuesday. The region’s two largest districts, Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and the Jefferson City school district, have a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday. CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark notes temperatures and wind chills are currently below zero. Ms. Baumstark says a two-hour delayed start will provide sunlight and an increase in temperatures by the time the bus routes begin on Tuesday.

Southern Boone R-1 in Ashland has used all six traditional snow days they built into the school calendar. Instead of in-seat instruction Tuesday, Southern Boone is doing alternative methods of instruction/virtual learning for all students and staff.

You can see the full list of Tuesday school closings and delayed starts in mid-Missouri here.