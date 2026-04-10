UPDATE: NWS says confirmed tornado touched down Friday night in three mid-Missouri counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis confirms an EF-0 tornado packing winds up to 85 miles per hour touched down Friday night in Cole, Boone and Callaway counties.

No injuries are reported.

Friday night’s storms caused this tree damage in mid-Missouri’s Hartsburg (April 17, 2026 photo courtesy of Southern Boone Fire District and Boone County Office of Emergency Management Director Chris Kelley)

The NWS in St. Louis says their survey team found that the tornado formed near the Missouri River, went through Hartsburg, went east of Ashland and ended near Fulton. They also say the tornado likely touched down and lifted multiple times along the 24-mile track.

A survey team from the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis confirms an EF-0 tornado tracked 23 miles through Boone and Callaway counties on Friday evening (April 20, 2026 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued two tornado warnings for Boone County Friday night and they also issued warnings for Cole, Callaway, Audrain, Moniteau and Montgomery counties.

The storms knocked a large tree down in Hartsburg and caused other tree damage in mid-Missouri.