UPDATE: NWS says damaging winds and heavy rain are possible today in mid-Missouri

While the tornado threat is low, the National Weather Service (NWS) says isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in Columbia, Jefferson City and mid-Missouri.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says damaging winds and heavy rain are possible today and this evening in mid-Missouri (July 8, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja tells 939 the Eagle that the primary threats will be damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour and locally heavy rainfall. Lydia says we’re looking at a timeframe of between 2-8 pm, and she encourages you to have multiple ways of receiving warnings.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information and keep fresh batteries with your radio.