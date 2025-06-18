UPDATE: NWS says greatest severe weather threat Wednesday is in southeast Missouri

You’ll need an umbrella as you head to work on Wednesday morning in Columbia, Jefferson City and throughout mid-Missouri.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says the best chance of severe weather this afternoon/evening will be in southeast Missouri (June 18, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

Heavy rain is falling across parts of the listening area, although the storms that have moved in have appeared to weaken a bit. The National Weather Service (NWS) says there’s a chance of severe weather this afternoon and into the evening in mid-Missouri. However, NWS St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher tells 939 the Eagle that the best chance of severe weather this afternoon will be across southeast Missouri, starting at around Farmington.

