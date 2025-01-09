UPDATE: NWS says heaviest snowfall expected in Columbia area between 4-7 am on Friday

Columbia, Jefferson City, Moberly, Mexico and the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area remain under a winter weather advisory, with snow heading for the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis has issued a winter weather advisory for the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area (January 9, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St, Louis Twitter)

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Marshall Pfahler says mid-Missouri should start seeing snow this (Thursday) evening between 7 and 10 pm, with snow continuing to fall until around noon on Friday. Mr. Pfahler tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall is expected to fall between 4 and 7 am Friday. The snow will impact Friday morning’s commute, and the NWS encourages you to give yourself extra time to get to work.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.