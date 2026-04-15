UPDATE: NWS says two rounds of severe weather are possible Wednesday in central Missouri

While our severe weather threat has diminished a bit, hail, heavy rain and damaging winds are possible in Columbia, Jefferson City and mid-Missouri Wednesday afternoon into tonight.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist John Carney tells 939 the Eagle that the primary threats would be hail and damaging winds, if there is severe weather.

Two rounds of severe weather are possible in mid-Missouri on Wednesday (April 15, 2026 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

He says there are two potential waves of severe weather in mid-Missouri: the first from about 3-6 pm and the other from about 7-10 pm.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather information.