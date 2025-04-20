UPDATE: NWS survey teams will be in Columbia and New Bloomfield soon to check possible tornado damage

Survey teams from the National Weather Service (NWS) are currently heading to mid-Missouri to check Easter Sunday’s storm damage.

Some of storm damage from Easter Sunday’s storms in Columbia (April 20, 2025 photo courtesy of city of Columbia Facebook)

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Delia tells 939 the Eagle that the survey teams are heading to Columbia and to New Bloomfield, which is in Callaway County. The NWS will determine whether the storm damage in Columbia and New Bloomfield was caused by tornadoes. There are no reports of deaths or serious injuries in mid-Missouri.

Columbia city officials say the storms caused significant damage to the city’s material recovery facility, so all recycling in Columbia is suspended indefinitely. That includes weekly residential curbside collections and commercial collections.

Columbia’s bio gas plant sustained storm damage on Easter Sunday (April 21, 2025 photo courtesy of Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen)

Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen says there is also damage at the landfill’s bio gas plant. Columbia officials encourage anyone impacted by storm damage to contact the Boone County Office of Emergency Management.

Utility crews from across the region have worked around-the-clock to restore power.