UPDATE: NWS’ winter storm warning includes all of central Missouri

A winter storm warning is now in effect for the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area, including Columbia and Jefferson City.

While the system moved in earlier than expected late Saturday afternoon with light snow and some sleet, the main system happens overnight and throughout Sunday. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Alex Elmore tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia is expected to receive six to 12 inches of snow by Monday morning, while Jefferson City is expected to receive four to eight inches.

Mr. Elmore says the winter storm's strength will pick up after midnight and into Sunday's early-morning hours and throughout Sunday. North-central Missouri's Chariton County, which is in the far northern part of our listening area, is now under a blizzard warning. Salisbury and Keytesville are in Chariton County.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is urging motorists not to travel during the winter storm. We’re also dealing with subfreezing temperatures.

