Call In:
800-529-5572

Listen Live

Main Menu

Trending Now

Call In: 800-529-5572

Trending Now

Listen Live

UPDATE: One motorist killed in Saturday’s snow near Columbia; COU sees 3.2 inches of snow

eagle fatal crash generic e1550485154276

Saturday’s snow in mid-Missouri led to at least 90 crashes, according to the latest numbers from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F in Jefferson City, which covers the entire listening area.

gdp82ezw4aed dj
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says this tractor trailer crashed in the snow on eastbound I-70 just east of Kingdom City on Saturday (November 30, 2024 photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F Twitter)

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Delia tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia Regional Airport reported 3.2 inches of snow on Saturday, while one resident reported 4.2 inches of snow about a mile west of Columbia. Ms. Delia tells 939 the Eagle that other Columbia-area residents report 3.2 and 2.9 inches of snow.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one motorist was killed Saturday in a two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 near the Sorrels overpass, just west of Columbia. Our news partner KMIZ reports that crash happened Saturday morning at about 10, with traffic stopped on both sides of I-70 at the Sorrels overpass.

A tractor trailer crashed in the snow on eastbound I-70 near Kingdom City Saturday, tying up traffic. State troopers also responded to at least 112 mid-Missouri motorists who were stranded in the snow.

Columbia Public Works brought in a 17-member snowplow crew Saturday morning at 5, ahead of the snow.

Facebook-f

Contact

Listen Live

Become a KWOS News Insider

© 2024, All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications Logo

Zimmer Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer