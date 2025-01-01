UPDATE: Power outages continue in mid-Missouri’s St. Martin’s

Ameren Missouri’s outage map says 196 customers in the St. Martin’s area remain without power this (Tuesday) morning, after last night’s storms.

The National Weather Service’s tornado watch for Boone, Cole and Moniteau counties has expired. While we saw heavy rain, lightning and strong winds, there’s no major damage to report. We were live Monday night on Zimmer’s Y-107 and KCMQ with tornado warning coverage in Benton and Henry counties.

No major damage is reported. Most power has been restored in Benton and Morgan counties.