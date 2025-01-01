Call In:
UPDATE: Power restored to about 500 residents near California, Missouri following storms

Sunday’s storms that blew through mid-Missouri’s Moniteau County impacted hundreds of residents.

Tipton-based Co-Mo Electric Cooperative’s outage map showed 675 customers without power at one point on Sunday evening. Crews worked throughout the night to restore power, and there are currently just seven residents without power. About 500 of the 675 Moniteau County residents who lost power Sunday were in the California, Missouri area.

Co-Mo Electric Cooperative’s service area comprises about 2,300 square miles of mid-Missouri, according to the cooperative website.

