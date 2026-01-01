UPDATE: Powerful Missouri Congressman Sam Graves to leave Congress in December

The dean of Missouri’s congressional delegation and the powerful chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee says 2026 will be his final year in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio), left, visits with State Rep. Peggy McGaugh (R-Carrollton) on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on May 1, 2023 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio) is finishing his 13th term on Capitol Hill. Congressman Graves made Friday morning’s announcement on his Twitter page, saying he believes in making room for the next generation. He says it’s time to pass the torch and allow a new guard of conservative leaders to step forward.

Congressman Graves represents Moberly, Mexico, Salisbury, Brunswick and Huntsville in the 939 the Eagle listening area on Capitol Hill.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio) visits the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City on February 27, 2024 (photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

He says being chairman of the Transportation committee has helped in passing what he calls some of the most important legislation in our nation’s history. He also vows to protect Missouri’s interests as Congress works to shape this year’s highway bill.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio), who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is the dean of Missouri’s congressional delegation (2024 file photo courtesy of Chairman Graves’ office)

Congressman Graves has always said agriculture was the common denominator in his rural northern Missouri district. He says he’ll be on a tractor this weekend in northwest Missouri. He was the first Republican to support then-Governor Mel Carnahan’s (D) special session call to address the flood of 1993. Northwest Missouri saw record flooding that year.