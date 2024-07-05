UPDATE: Powerful northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves re-elected tonight

A powerful northern Missouri congressman who is the dean of the state’s congressional delegation has won re-election to his 13th term on Capitol Hill.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio), left, visits with State Rep. Kurtis Gregory (R-Marshall) at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City on May 1, 2023 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio), who represents Moberly, Mexico and Martinsburg in Washington, has declared victory in a statement, saying he greatly appreciates the trust voters have placed in him again. Congressman Graves currently has more than 70 percent of the vote against Democrat Pat May. Graves has a 128,000 vote lead in the race, with 368 of 443 precincts reporting.

Congressman Graves has told 939 the Eagle that voters in his district are concerned about the border and about the economy. Congressman Graves told 939 that Eagle when he filed in late February that high interest rates were hurting rural residents buying farms or purchasing farm machinery. If Republicans retain control of the U.S. House tonight, Graves is expected to request to continue as House Transportation Committee chair.

He represents 39 counties across north Missouri, from the Mississippi river all the way to the Missouri River in northwest Missouri. His district also has numerous rural hospitals like Macon’s Samaritan Hospital and Moberly Regional Medical Center. Congressman Graves has told 939 the Eagle that rural hospitals in his district are crucial.

Northern Missouri hasn’t sent a Democrat to Washington in 24 years. Then-U.S. Rep. Patsy Ann Danner (D-Smithville) retired in 2000.