UPDATE: Red flag warning in effect until 8 pm Friday

Columbia, Jefferson City and the entire 939 the Eagle listening area are under a red flag warning until 8 pm today (February 28, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says the combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels can contribute to what the NWS calls extreme fire behavior. The National Weather Service urges you to avoid any outdoor burning and to properly extinguish all cigarettes.

Columbia, Jefferson City, Boonville, Fulton and Lake of the Ozarks are all included in the red flag warning area.