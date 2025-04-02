UPDATE: Residents in tornado-damaged Pilot Grove in mid-Missouri thankful for Co-Mo Electric and other utility crews

A Missouri lawmaker who represents Pilot Grove in Jefferson City says Wednesday’s EF-2 tornado severely damaged or destroyed ten homes in that area.

An aerial view of some of the destruction from Wednesday’s tornado in mid-Missouri’s Pilot Grove (April 2, 2025 photo courtesy of Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp)

There were no serious injuries or deaths from the tornado, which packed 135-mile per hour winds when it slammed into the Katy Manor nursing home in Pilot Grove and downed power lines on Highway 135. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) says the tornado cleanup will slow agriculture in the area. Taylor tells 939 the Eagle that fields are littered with debris and have to be cleared now at the critical time of planting crops.

Numerous homes and structures were impacted by Wednesday’s tornado in mid-Missouri’s Pilot Grove (April 2, 2025 photo courtesy of KWRT Radio in Boonville)

Representative Taylor also says residents are praising the 46 Co-Mo linemen and 17 line crew workers from other cooperatives who worked around-the-clock to restore power. Taylor says residents who have lost so much in the tornado appreciate the line employees. One man tells Representative Taylor he wants the Co-Mo linemen to wear their utility hats or shirts in public because he wants to buy every one of them lunch if he gets the opportunity.