UPDATE: Retiring CPS superintendent to receive lump sum payment of $667,000 in January

The retiring Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent will be paid regularly on his $261,000 annual salary through December 31 and then will receive a lump sum payment of $667,000 on January 1, according to 939 the Eagle’s Mike Murphy, who publishes Comobuz.

Then-CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood, left, speaks to 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth at Columbia’s Blue Ridge elementary on August 30, 2022 (file photo courtesy of CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark)

Mr. Murphy cites a “separation agreement and release” document he obtained through an open records request. Dr. Yearwood will also be paid for any unused paid-leave days. Mike Murphy reports that in exchange, Dr. Yearwood has agreed to make no further public statements regarding his departure.

Dr. Yearwood announced his retirement in a Friday letter to CPS staff and families, saying he will serve in an advisory capacity during the transition period to support the district to ensure a smooth transition. Former Superintendent Dr. Chris Belcher will serve as CPS superintendent through the remainder of the school year. Superintendent Belcher attended Monday’s APR announcement at the Aslin building. Dr. Yearwood was not in attendance.