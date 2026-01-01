UPDATE: Second Boonville Isle of Capri robbery suspect captured in Illinois

FBI agents say the second suspect wanted for March’s $1.3 million armed robbery of the Isle of Capri casino in Boonville has been captured in Bloomington, Illinois. That’s about 160 miles northeast of St. Louis.

The FBI last week offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and capture of 20-year-old Hollis Vanleer. He’s charged in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County with first degree robbery and two other felonies.

Court documents say March’s incident featured multiple explosive devices going off before the robbery.

The FBI says 20-year-old Hollis Vanleer has been captured in Illinois (file photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Vanleer was indicted in April in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s probable cause statement says the two masked suspects ran to the casino’s cashier cage, jumped over the counter and entered the main bank area. Court documents say they escaped with $1.3 million. The first suspect, 21-year-old Boonville casino employee Benjamin Michael-Dass Charles, was captured when he showed up to work the day after the robbery.

What’s next: Vanleer is currently jailed in Bloomington, Illinois. He’ll have to be extradited back to Missouri and it’s unclear if he will waive or fight extradition. If he fights extradition, it could delay his return to Missouri by about two months.