UPDATE: Several mid-Missouri schools, including Southern Boone R-1, running snow routes again on Wednesday

Ongoing hazardous road conditions from two recent winter storms and subfreezing temperatures have caused several mid-Missouri school districts to be on snow routes again on Wednesday.

The fast-growing Southern Boone R-1 School District is located in Ashland (2022 file photo courtesy of district spokesman Matt Sharp)

Southern Boone R-1 in Ashland is on snow routes Wednesday morning and afternoon. California R-1 in Moniteau County, Maries R-1 in Vienna and Maries R-2 in Belle and Bland are also open Wednesday but running snow routes.

Southern Boone superintendent Dr. Tim Roth has written a letter to district families, discussing the hazardous road conditions. He emphasizes that the district continues to prioritize the safety of students and staff on the school buses. Superintendent Roth’s letter names several roads that will not be traveled by school buses during Wednesday’s morning and afternoon routes.

Dr. Roth says families whose roads are impacted are responsible for taking students to and from school on Wednesday.